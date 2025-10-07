Health alert after metal fragments detected in foie confit sold in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:24 Share

The French health authorities have raised an alert regarding the detection of metal fragments in a foie confit sold in Europe, including Spain. The European food alert network (RASFF) passed on the information, which concerns a product of the Bioporc brand.

Product information:

Name: Confit de foie de volaille au porto / Confit of poultry liver

Brand name: Bioporc

Sold in: Glass jar with a metal lid

Unit weight: 120 grams

Lot number: R052a

Expiry date: 28.02.2029

Storage temperature: Room

Zoom Product affected by the recall. Aesan

According to the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan), the product was sold in Catalonia, but it is possible that it could appear in other regions.

The relevant information has been passed to the competent regional authorities so that the product can be recalled from the market.

People who might have bought this particular foie grass are advised to refrain from consuming it.