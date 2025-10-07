Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Food safety

Health alert after metal fragments detected in foie confit sold in Spain

Batches of the French product were sold across Europe and they have been recalled from store shelves

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:24

The French health authorities have raised an alert regarding the detection of metal fragments in a foie confit sold in Europe, including Spain. The European food alert network (RASFF) passed on the information, which concerns a product of the Bioporc brand.

Product information:

Name: Confit de foie de volaille au porto / Confit of poultry liver

Brand name: Bioporc

Sold in: Glass jar with a metal lid

Unit weight: 120 grams

Lot number: R052a

Expiry date: 28.02.2029

Storage temperature: Room

Product affected by the recall. Aesan

According to the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan), the product was sold in Catalonia, but it is possible that it could appear in other regions.

The relevant information has been passed to the competent regional authorities so that the product can be recalled from the market.

People who might have bought this particular foie grass are advised to refrain from consuming it.

