Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health alert for presence of high levels of pesticides in watermelons from Morocco
Food safety alert

Health alert for presence of high levels of pesticides in watermelons from Morocco

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has declared the incident as 'serious' after border control authorities made the discovery

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 12:36

Compartir

Health authorities in Spain have issued an alert on watermelons from Morocco after border control authorities detected high levels of pesticides inside a consignent of the fruit.

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) reported that officials discovered the batch of fruit containing a high level of methomyl, an unauthorised pesticide, during border checks.

RASFF declared the detection as "serious", and does not know where the distribution of the affected watermelons has occurred.

Headache, dizziness or vomiting among the side effects

Methomyl is a substance used as a pesticide that can have serious consequences in some cases. Symptoms of methomyl poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating, tremors, muscle weakness and blurred vision.

The mixture of methomyl with alcohol consumption can impact the central and peripheral nervous system, and can even cause kidney failure, according to Spanish consumer organisation Facua.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena draws up emergency plans to tackle drought situation in the province
  2. 2 Cala Mijas music festival to stage free afternoon beach concerts again
  3. 3 Walking the Andalucía region's most striking coastline
  4. 4 Trevor Francis, Britain's first one-million-pound footballer, dies in Marbella aged 69
  5. 5 Albanian gang smuggled five tons of cocaine hidden in bananas through Malaga port
  6. 6 Irrigation restrictions extended to Frigiliana as river levels drop
  7. 7 This is why a Malaga man voted at a polling station wearing a snorkel and scuba diving flippers
  8. 8 Demand is booming for coworking spaces in Malaga, with 92% already occupied
  9. 9 Triana, discover the other side of Seville
  10. 10 Range of tattoo and permanent makeup inks stripped from shelves in Spain due to health risk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad