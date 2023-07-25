Health alert for presence of high levels of pesticides in watermelons from Morocco

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Health authorities in Spain have issued an alert on watermelons from Morocco after border control authorities detected high levels of pesticides inside a consignent of the fruit.

The European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) reported that officials discovered the batch of fruit containing a high level of methomyl, an unauthorised pesticide, during border checks.

RASFF declared the detection as "serious", and does not know where the distribution of the affected watermelons has occurred.

Headache, dizziness or vomiting among the side effects

Methomyl is a substance used as a pesticide that can have serious consequences in some cases. Symptoms of methomyl poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating, tremors, muscle weakness and blurred vision.

The mixture of methomyl with alcohol consumption can impact the central and peripheral nervous system, and can even cause kidney failure, according to Spanish consumer organisation Facua.