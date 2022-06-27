Hauliers vote not to call a new strike for the time being Associations have decided to give negotiations with the government a chance before taking further action

Hauliers in Spain have announced they will not for the time being be going ahead with the strike action they had threatened over the weekend.

The result of the vote by associations of small and medium haulage firms linked to the defence platform (Plataforma para la Defensa del Sector del Transporte) that called the strike last March, was 41 per cent in favour and 45 per cent against, with 14% absentions.

Hauliers, therefore, favour further negotiations with the government, before potentially throwing part of the distirbution sector into turmoil as they did in March.

They are now waiting for the government to respond to their requests to apply the food chain law which prevents them working at a loss, which is the sector's greatest problem.

"In a close vote, hauliers have decided not to resume strike action and will start negotiating the rollout of the law with the Plataforma taking part in representation of the sector," explained the group in a statement on Monday.