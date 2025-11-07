Spain holds Guinness World Record for largest collection of mobile phones

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:08 Share

The latest edition of the Guinness Book of Records has added Wences Palau Fernández from Catalonia in northern Spain, who has more than 3,615 mobile phones, all of them verified, at his home in Barcelona. His first phone was a Nokia 3210 received in 1999, but he didn't get around to starting his impressive collection until 2008. Since then, he has not stopped adding new devices, until becoming the largest mobile phone collector.

Wences is featured in the new edition of the Guinness Book of Records, which brings together a total of 38 records of Spaniards, either new or broken. The country is reaffirming its extraordinary reputation with more and more records in the fields of sports, technology, culture, television, entertainment, construction and the most unusual skills, year after year.

The 2026 book includes 2,897 new achievements. One example among the Spanish records is streamer Ibai Llanos, who starred in the most-watched Twitch broadcast. He made history with ‘La Velada del Año 4’, held on 13 July 2024 at the Bernabéu stadium, with 3,846,256 simultaneous viewers, breaking the world record for the third year in a row.

Other famous names include BMX prodigy Jordi Sala who, at just 12 years of age, set a record for the most vehicle jumps while doing a bicycle wheelie in one minute over 27 cars; Álvaro Martín Mendieta, the 'king of shoelaces', who earned his title by tying three pairs of shoelaces into bows in just nine seconds; and writer Eloy Moreno who signed a total of 11,088 books in 12 hours on 8 February 2025 in the Plaza de Callao in Madrid. Most of the books were his hit novels Invisible and Redes.

Jesús Vázquez and Nadal

Spanish presenter Jesús Vázquez achieved the world record for the most television programmes presented in Spanish, with a total of 46 different formats since 1990. Also appearing in gold letters in the latest book is Rafa Nadal, who closed his professional career in 2024 as the player with the most Roland Garros trophies (14).

María José Fuster from Huesca achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of eggcups in the world: 15,485 pieces. Her original hobby started more than half a century ago and includes designs made of porcelain, wood, silver and even 3D printed designs.