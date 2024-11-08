Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's brother David Azagra. HOY
Politics

Green light for inquiry into Spanish PM's brother to continue

The provincial court has dismissed the appeal of David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón (better known by the name David Azagra), against the searches in which officers seized countless emails of the prime minister's brother and officials in the Badajoz authority

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo / Mateo Balín

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:31

Guardia Civil specialist investigators have been given the go ahead by judges to continue the inquiry into the alleged irregular recruitment of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's brother by the Badajoz provincial authority.

The provincial court has dismissed the appeal of, among others, David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón (better known by the name David Azagra), against the searches in which officers seized countless emails of the PM's brother and officials in the Badajoz authority.

