Grandmother, 72, and her teenage grandson arrested for drug trafficking in Spain's Valencia

Guardia Civil police in Spain have arrested a 72-year-old woman and her 17-year-old grandson for alleged drug trafficking in Valencia.

Another woman has also been investigated for allowing her two minor children, aged 9 and 12, to witness drug deals in her home, even using her eldest son to make the deals. The police operation started when Guardia Civil received intelligence at the end of February that a woman might be using her grandson to traffic drugs in a town in the Ribera Baja region of Valencia.

Police then detained the pair, with two warrants already out for the arrest of grandmother.

At the same time, officers also discovered two underage children who were allegedly frequently witnessing the sale of narcotic substances in their own homes, with the eldest even used to make the sales.

That led police to identifying their mother, a 45-year-old woman. Officers raided two homes and seized 4,245 euros in cash and several doses of cocaine. The matter will go before the courts in Valencia.