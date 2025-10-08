Government agrees to pay 100 euros towards cost of glasses or contact lenses for children under 16 in Spain

Alfonso Torices Madrid Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 13:54 Share

The Spanish government has fulfilled its promise to pay 100 euros towards the cost of glasses or contact lenses for all children under the age of 16 for two years. The aim of this measure is to support eye health at a time when vision-related diseases such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism are on the rise.

Following the proposal of the Ministry of Health, Spain's cabinet approved the relevant royal decree. Now central government will transfer 48 million euros to the opticians' and optometrists' associations in charge of the direct delivery of the subsidy.

According to the measure, the parents or guardians of every child within the age group in question will have a maximum of 100 euros deducted during the purchase of glasses and contact lenses with a prescription. The purpose of the intermediary associations is to verify documents, compensate costs and monitor the programme.

The Ministry of Health estimates that this direct aid plan will benefit at least half a million children, regardless of their families' income. The grant (a maximum of 100 euros per beneficiary) will partially cover the cost of essential optical products, such as basic frames with anti-reflective organic prescription lenses, contact lenses and maintenance solutions for one year.

To be entitled to the aid, the child must go to the optician with a prescription from the ophthalmologist indicating the type of vision problem they have and whether it is their first pair of glasses. However, the aid will be the same if the glasses are being replaced. If the bill is less than 100 euros, the family will pay nothing, and if it is more, they will pay the difference. In the case of contact lenses, the plan includes the liquid and the units necessary for one year.

The Veo plan has a total budget of 47.7 million euros divided between two years. One million euros have been allocated to the remaining months of 2025, while the rest of the investment has been earmarked for 2026. The purchase of subsidised glasses or contact lenses can take place until 31 December 2026, although payments corresponding to operations carried out in December may be executed during the financial year 2027, guaranteeing the effective coverage and accounting of the measure.

Avoiding inequalities

This exceptional measure responds to a public health need and to the desire to reduce economic barriers that hinder access to visual aid for children. Refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism, affect between 10% and 30% of the school-age population in Spain, with a tendency to increase due to the intensive use of screens and indoor lifestyles. In the absence of proper vision correction, these problems not only affect children's physical well-being but also their academic performance, psychosocial development and quality of life.

Numerous studies have found that children from socio-economically disadvantaged families have less frequent access to necessary vision corrections, which perpetuates social and educational inequalities. This aid is intended to act as an equity tool, ensuring that no child is excluded from the right to adequate vision for economic reasons.