Spanish government to launch new unified transport travel pass in January for 60 euros per month

Transport discounts will remain in effect throughout 2026. State aid to encourage people to return to public transport since the end of the pandemic has significantly increased use of public transport, but the subsidies that came into effect in September 2022 were set to expire on 31 December this year. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has clarified the situation surrounding this aid and announced that transport subsidies will be extended throughout 2026. Moreover, central government will go a step further with the launch of the first single public transport travel pass for the entire country, starting in "the second half of January".

During a press conference for central government's end-of-year review, the PM explained that both the extension of the aid scheme and the creation of a new single transport season ticket will be approved through a royal decree-law at the last gathering of senior ministers for the year. This season ticket will allow people to travel on all commuter trains (Cercanías) regional trains (Media Distancia) and state-run bus services for a flat rate of 60 euros per month for adults and 30 euros for those under 26.

This measure will benefit two million users, according to government estimates. Sánchez gave the example of a worker who commutes daily by train from Vigo to Santiago or from Jerez to Seville, who will be able to save "up to 60% of their monthly expenditure on public transport". "The savings for many families will be very evident. It is a transformative and highly relevant measure," stressed the prime minister.

Expandable to regional and local government

The PM also urged regional and municipal authorities to "gradually adopt" the measure so that all public transport networks, both regional and local - such as the metro and city buses - are included in the single travel pass. This idea of a single public transport season ticket had already been put on the table for discussions earlier in the year, with the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, as its main advocate.

Currently, each autonomous region has different fares and payment systems, which hinders travel between regions, something this single travel pass aims to alleviate. The challenge will come from the extensive coordination that will be required of the various governing bodies to implement it, especially at a time of heightened political tension that shows no signs of calming down in the coming year.

Inspired by the German model

This model draws inspiration from existing systems in Germany and Austria and seeks to encourage the use of public transport to reduce dependence on private vehicles, especially in large cities.

A few months ago, it was revealed that the Ministry of Transport was already working on implementing this single ticket idea in collaboration with Ineco, a public company that has received around 950,000 euros to develop the system, according to official sources.

The travel pass will be rolled out in several phases. The first one will only include state-run public transport services, namely commuter and regional trains and state-run buses. High-speed AVE and Avlo trains will be excluded for the time being. In a second phase, the aim will be to include in that same single travel pass the aid for public transport, which will also include subsidies for the metro and urban buses.