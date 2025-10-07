Spanish government approves use of cannabis for medical purposes

David Hernández Madrid Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:33 Share

Senior Spanish government cabinet ministers have approved a royal decree that allows the use of medicines containing cannabis. This proposal by the Ministry of Health represents an unprecedented milestone - it regulates a medicinal formula that has previously generated controversy. These medicines will only be available to people with very specific health problems and under certain conditions. Chronic pain, severe epilepsy and multiple sclerosis are some of the examples where this new alternative will be tested.

Minister of health Mónica García explained that "a precise dosage" of the medicines in question will be administered to ensure their effectiveness. In order to control the legal use of these medicines, the Spanish agency for medicines and health products will keep a register outlining the formula used in each treatment. The products may not exceed a certain percentage of cannabis and must comply with a defined composition of THC and CBD. If the THC content exceeds 0.2%, a higher tax rate will apply at every stage, from manufacturing to sale.

Although cannabis is internationally regulated, the new royal decree highlights that there are scientific studies that report some health benefits. The substance can help alleviate chronic pain and vomiting caused by chemotherapy or refractory epilepsy. However, its application will be monitored so that it can only be prescribed in specific cases and in doses that do not lead to addiction.

Each patient's case will be monitored by a doctor, who will supervise clinical effectiveness in order to prevent any adverse effects. The regulation is expected to come into force immediately, giving the regional governments access to the system for monitoring the distribution of these products. This will allow them to establish remote methods of obtaining the medication, especially for those facing geographical or other types of challenges.

With this regulation, the government has achieved a breakthrough that seemed unthinkable a few years ago. This measure facilitates more personalised treatments based on the latest scientific research. It is the first step in the legalisation of a substance that until now has always been frowned upon. According to the Ministry of Health, now is the chance to demonstrate the reliability and performance of drugs containing cannabis.