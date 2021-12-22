The top Gordo prize in Spain’s national Christmas lottery goes to… The winning number - 86148 - was sung at 12.12pm by children from the San Ildefonso school in Madrid

The number 86148 has been drawn as the Gordo - the top prize in Spain’s Christmas Lottery Draw. Holders of the lucky number will get 400,000 euros for each décimo they hold.

The number was sung at 12.12pm by children from the San Ildefonso school in Madrid.

In the 2021 Lotería de Navidad, a total of 172 million ‘décimos’ were put up for grabs bringing in 3.44 billion euros to the State lottery, of which 70% is distributed in prizes - amounting to some 2.4 billion euros.

The most eagerly awaited number is the Gordo (the fat one), worth 400,000 euros to lucky players that each hold a lucky décimo. The second prize is 125,000 euros, and the third is worth 50,000 euros for each 'tenth'.

This year prizes of up to 2,000 euros can also be collected through Bizum.