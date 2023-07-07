General election campaign kicks off with conservative PP ahead in the polls According to the GAD3 daily opinion poll updated on Thursday, the PP would win the election with 152 seats (out of the 350 in Congreso) but would need the support of Vox (31) for leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be elected prime minister

SUR MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain has now launched into another two-week-long election campaign, this time prior to the general poll taking place on 23 July.

So far in the run-up to the official campaign the two main parties, socialist PSOE and conservative PP, have spent a lot of time criticising each other for their existing or potential relationships and deals with groups at both extremes of the political spectrum: hard-right Vox in the case of the PP and left-wing coalition Sumar in the case of the socialists.

According to the GAD3 daily opinion poll updated on Thursday, the PP would win the election with 152 seats (out of the 350 in Congreso) but would need the support of Vox (31) for leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be elected prime minister.

Incumbent PM Pedro Sánchez's PSOE, would, according to the same poll, gain 109 seats and Sumar 28.

A highlight of the campaign will be the televised debate between Sánchez and Feijóo on 10 July.