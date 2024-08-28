From wineries to rafting and water parks... these are some of the places where dogs are welcome in Spain

Isaac Asenjo Madrid Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 20:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In Spain there are almost 10 million dogs allowed in more than 45,000 hotels and other holiday accommodation. Dog-friendly spaces are proliferating in big cities, coastal areas and rural areas, as are publications specialising in a sector that not only continues to grow, but also generates 2.3 billion euros a year. If there is anyone who knows about this, it is Pipper, an eight-year-old parson russell terrier, considered the first dog influencer who has travelled around Spain to promote the places including transport, hotels and tourist attractions where dogs are welcome.

Pippa's owner Pablo Muñoz Gabilondo is the human behind Pippa's fame and the creator of a blog, a comic and the travel guide 'Spain with a dog: 200 plans with your best friend', Pablo shares information through the QR codes that appear in each of the chapters. From the Basque Country to Andalucía, as well as the Canaries and the Balearics, Pablo shows where pets are welcome.

San Sebastian is a highly recommended destination for travelling with a dog. E. C.

"The key is for businesses to meet the needs of families with dogs. To do this, there must be large areas for canine recreation, public transport must admit animals, restaurants, bars and other venues must allow entry with them...", lists the expert, who recognises that there is still room for improvement.

An example of this? "Only three per cent of beaches admit them and, in many cases, these are sandy areas where bathing is not even allowed. Dogs weighing more than ten kilos are not allowed on medium and long-distance trains. And only in seven municipalities with more than 500,000 people are dogs allowed on city buses without a carrier," says Pablo.

Despite this, there are also some excellent options for families with furry friends. According to Muñoz Gabilondo's criteria, three of the most dog-friendly destinations are in the Basque country: San Sebastián, Bilbao and Vitoria. Elsewhere, Malaga, Cáceres, Gijón, Vigo and Huesca all rate well. Here, 'doggy' tourists are welcome and are treated well.

For the more adventurous...

Sailing around the Cabo de Gata Natural Park and its transparent waters with a rented kayak is one good option for those looking to take their dog to Andalucía, or walking around Santander bay is a good option if you prefer the north of Spain. The Sella river allows pets and several multi-adventure companies even provide life jackets for dogs. Something you can also do in the Arribes del Duero and in various corners of the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees, where rafting, water trekking and mountain routes also cater for pets.

Adobe Stock

In many of these places, dogs must be kept on a leash, especially if they are in a national park. There are 16 in Spain, and in 9 of them we can go with our four-legged family in compliance with the rules. This is the case of Picos de Europa (between Asturias, León and Cantabria), Teide (Tenerife), Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici (Lleida), Garajonay (La Gomera), Sierra Nevada (Granada and Almería), Cabañeros (Ciudad Real and Toledo), Monfragüe (Cáceres), Sierra de Guadarrama (between Segovia and Madrid) and Ordesa y Monte Perdido (Huesca).

Special water parks

In almost every city there is enough to do to include your dog in your holiday plans. Many hotels welcome pets, including 31 of the 97 national parador hotels. They are also welcome in museums in Cuenca, Girona, Burgos and Mérida as well as in the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid. Other options include botanical gardens and golf courses in Malaga, shopping centres and even a cinema in Valencia and another in Madrid.

Adobe Stock

And what about the wineries? Well, you can also take your pet to some of them. In Rioja Alavesa, Ribeira Sacra and El Bierzo there are places where you can enjoy wine tourism with your furry friend. In Castilla y León, they are also welcome in some tourist attractions such as the Enchanted Castle of Trigueros del Valle, a 15th century fortress adapted to themes such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter or Beauty and the Beast.

The black architecture of Guadalajara, the tourist train in Toledo, the Irati Forest in Navarre, the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve in the Basque Country - where San Juan de Gaztelugatxe is located - and the 200 kilometres of Costa Brava that run from Portbou to Blanes are dog-friendly. What's more, these places boast a number of dog-friendly initiatives such as water parks and swimming pools where you can go with your pet. Examples? In Alicante there is Trust Resort; in Barcelona, Perros al agua; in Castellón, Gos Aventura; in Ciudad Real, Simbiosis Park. There's no reason to stay at home if you have a dog. Holidays are also made for them.