Youths flee and abandon friend at scene of fatal crash involving stolen van in Spanish city

Spain's National Police force has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death of a 16-year-old boy in Albacete. His body was found on Thursday (6 June) on Camino de Melegriz, on the outskirts of the city in the Castilla-La Mancha region, next to an overturned van.

National and local police officers arrived at the scene of the incident and opened two separate investigations. Both forces concluded that the van had been stolen hours earlier by six minors, one of them the deceased, and the vehicle was involved in a traffic accident while fleeing. Instead of attempting to help the 16-year-old, who was not driving the vehicle, the other five youths left the scene of the accident.

According to the sub-delegate of the Spanish Government in Albacete, Miguel Juan Espinosa, "the boy's body was thrown out of the van upon impact", indicating that he was not wearing a seat belt. It was a local resident who reported the accident to the 112 emergency telephone number. Together with the police, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene but could only certify the death of the minor.

As for the other five occupants of the van, as reported by the Local Police, two minors aged 15 and 16 suffered minor injuries, and the other three were unharmed. All five have been handed over to the Albacete juvenile prosecutor's office.