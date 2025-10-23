Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health and safety

French cheese sold in Spain recalled for E. coli contamination

The Ministry of Health warns people who may have the product in question at home to refrain from consuming it

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 18:11

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has warned the country's regional governments about a French cheese sold in Europe which contains a Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli.

The Aesan has been informed by the European food alert network (RASFF). The details of the product are:

Name: Crottin de Chavignol AOP

Brand: Dubois Boulay

Lot number: PONT0509

Expiry date: 31/10/2025

Unit weight: 60 grams

Temperature: refrigerated

According to the information available, the cheese has been distributed in Catalonia. However, all regions have been informed so that the product can be completely recalled from the market.

People who have the product at home are advised to refrain from consuming it. If they have already consumed it and developed symptoms compatible with shiga-toxin producing E. coli (severe abdominal cramps, which may progress to watery and bloody diarrhoea), they are advised to seek medical attention.

What is Escherichia coli?

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a Gram-negative, facultative anaerobic, motile bacterium that grows at temperatures between 20C and 40C and pH 6-8. It is part of the normal gut microbiota of humans and animals and is excreted through faeces. Although most strains are harmless, some can cause serious foodborne diseases.

E. coli can survive for long periods in the environment, both in soil and water, and can proliferate in water and food of animal and plant origin.

Diarrhoea-causing strains of E. coli are classified into six groups. Among them, the most important is enterohaemorrhagic, verotoxigenic or Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (also known as EHEC, VTEC and STEC, respectively). Certain serogroups of STEC (O157, O26, O103, O111, O145 and O104:H4) are recognised as causing the majority of haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) cases that have occurred in the EU.

