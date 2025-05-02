Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Policía Nacional
Four arrested, one in Estepona, for distributing cocaine in several Spanish provinces
Crime

Police seized four kilos of cocaine, ten of hashish, other synthetic drugs and two hand-guns

SUR

Friday, 2 May 2025, 19:06

Spain's National Police, as part of Operation Gama, has dismantled part of a criminal organisation dedicated to the distribution of cocaine in various parts of Spain, arresting three more suspects in the towns of Estepona and Albacete.

The investigation began at the beginning of 2024, when a man was detected transporting drugs from the Pontevedra and Madrid areas to Ferrol, supplying various places located in the town of Narón (La Coruña). This individual was arrested last December in the town of As Pontes (La Coruña) when he was transporting two kilos of cocaine from Madrid to Ferrol. Subsequent searches yielded ten kilograms of hashish as well as small quantities of MDMA or heroin.

During the course of the investigation, it was possible to identify the head of the organisation. He was planning the meetings between distributors and clients from prison, where he is serving a sentence for other crimes, by using the services of another member who was at liberty.

Within the network of distributors was an individual based in Albacete, who had met the leader of the organisation in prison. This individual, who was being investigated by officers from Albacete's narcotics unit, was transporting large quantities of cocaine to the capital of La Mancha and then distributing it to other local traffickers.

In February the National Police arrested this person and his partner, who were caught transporting one kilogram of cocaine that they had acquired in Madrid. In the search of their home, the same quantity of cocaine, two hand-guns and various tools of the narcotics trade were found.

A man from Ferrol was also arrested in the town of Estepona. It is alleged that he acted as an intermediary for the acquisition of the drugs.

