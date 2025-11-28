Former Spanish minister Ábalos and ex-adviser Koldo sent to prison ahead of corruption trial

M. Balín / M. Sáiz-Pardo MADRID. Friday, 28 November 2025, 10:44 Share

José Luis Ábalos, former minister of transport, and his trusted ex-adviser, Koldo García, have been remanded in custody without bail, as part of the ongoing investigation in the 'Koldo Case'. This scandal centres on alleged corruption among these former top members of the PSOE party and their associates.

On Thursday, a Supreme Court judge ruled that both men now posed an "extreme" risk of fleeing, increasing the severity of the case as prosecutors had recently requested sentences of up to 24 and 19 years for the pair. Ábalos, who served as minister from 2018 to 2021, and García, who with hours of secret recordings was responsible for revealing the extent of the alleged offences, face charges of criminal organisation, bribery, influence peddling, embezzlement and misuse of confidential information. These accusations stem from the awarding of contracts to a company linked to another suspect, Víctor de Aldama.

The ruling follows concerns expressed by the prosecutor's office that argued that the evidence against both men was overwhelming and that their chances of evading justice had grown significantly. Ábalos, who remains a member of parliament despite being suspended and now unable to attend, is expected to lose his salary. He has not yet renounced his seat.

Ábalos arrived at the Supreme Court on Thursday with only a small backpack, the belongings he would take to prison. García, also facing charges, attended the court later that day. The investigation has been under way for some time and the first part of the trial is expected in the coming months.