Fond ties to home royalty Though separated by distance, the ties between Andalucia and the British royal family are close

The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Seville in 2011 to promote British trade. / AFP

While the sad pictures in London over the last few days have felt a long way away for many Britons in southern Spain, it is worth recalling that the British royal family past and present have enjoyed the traditions and tastes of the Andalucía region, just as many of their loyal subjects do, whether residents or visitors.

In October 1988, as part of the only royal visit to Spain of her reign, Queen Elizabeth was treated to a flamenco performance in Seville by King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía.

On a trip to promote British trade, the then Prince Charles with Camilla also toured Seville in spring 2011. Earlier on the visit they had met in Madrid some of the SUR in English team along with members of the Costa del Sol British community.

After their official duties were over, Charles and Camilla headed for a private weekend on the Duke of Wellington's estate, just outside Granada - a gift from a grateful Spanish people to the war hero and his heirs in the nineteenth century.

And not to forget that the historic tradition of Seville's Real Alcázar palace sending bitter oranges each year to Buckingham Palace to make the royal marmalade has recently been revived. Perhaps this was even used in the famous sandwich in the Jubilee tea with Paddington Bear?