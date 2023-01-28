British airline Flybe cancels all flights and has ceased trading Passengers who still need to travel, will need to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators said the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority this Saturday morning

Flybe, the British airline which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow, has gone into administration and ceased trading.

The news was announced on the company’s Twitter account with the short message, “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed Administrators. Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

In a statement the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority said, “Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading. All Flybe-flights have now been cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

“Flybe customers who still need to travel, will need to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide advice and information to affected passengers when it is available.”

Paul Smith, Consumer Director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said, “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”