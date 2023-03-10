Flu cases in Spain stabilise after spike in recent weeks

The incidence had risen mainly among children under 15 years of age

The dreaded spike in Covid-19 cases that experts in Spain expected after Christmas has not come to pass, but instead a wave of influenza B emerged.

According to data from the national acute respiratory infection surveillance system (Sivira), the incidence of influenza B in the last week of February stood at 258 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, above the previous flu peak of this autumn and winter season, which occurred in the first days of this year.

The rise in infections was mainly concentrated in children under 15 years of age, noted experts from the Carlos III Institute and the national epidemiological surveillance network in a report. This found that the rates show signs of stabilisation, which could indicate that the peak of this wave has already been reached.

The increase in influenza infections contrasts with the marked decrease in other respiratory diseases. The incidence of Covid-19 in primary care fell last week to 32 cases per 100,000 population.

Influenza remains the main cause of hospitalisation among respiratory illnesses, especially for those over 79 years of age.