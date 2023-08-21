Five provinces in Andalucía face amber alerts for high temperatures as fourth heatwave of summer arrives

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The fourth heatwave of this summer will be strongly felt this Monday (21 August) in Andalucía, where five provinces will be under an amber alert for high temperatures: Huelva, Seville, Cadiz, Cordoba and Jaen. The only ones that will be spared the fierce heat, for the moment, will be Malaga and Almeria, where state weather agency Aemet has not activated warnings.

However, the maximum temperature in the Ronda area of Malaga province today will reach 35C and 34 degrees in Antequera. In the rest of the province, the maximum temperature will be around 30C (in Malaga city, 29 degrees is expected). Aemet forecast points to partly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of low cloud and mist on the coast, with fog not ruled out. Winds from the east or southeast, will be stronger in the Antequera area, and temperatures will drop.

The warnings activated in Andalucía will remain in force between 1pm and 9pm and will affect the entire province of Seville, the Andévalo and Sierra de Aracena areas in Huelva, the countryside areas of Cadiz and Cordoba, as well as the Sierra and Pedroches, and the Guadalquivir valley, Cazorla, Segura and Morena and Condado in Jaén. In all of these areas, the Aemet forecasts that mercury will reach 40C. In addition, the regions of the coast of Huelva, Subbética in Cordoba, the city and mountains of Jaén and the Cuenca del Genil in Granada will remain under a yellow warning.

35 provinces on alert

The thermometers will continue to rise this Monday in one of the "peak days" of this new heatwave. A total of 35 provinces in Spain will be under amber and yellow warnings for high temperatures. Until Thursday there will be a progressive rise in temperatures in much of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, due to strong sunshine on a warm and stable air mass, according to Aemet. The high temperatures will be especially prevalent in the northeast quadrant of the mainland and the basins of the major rivers.