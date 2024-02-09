Fishing boat with 13 crew members on board in distress and sinking nine miles off the coast of Spain

Lara Ochoa / Antton Iparraguirre San Sebastián Friday, 9 February 2024, 11:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

A fishing boat with thirteen crew members on board is on the verge of sinking nine nautical miles off the coast in the north of Spain. The vessel María Reina Madre, which left the port of Burela, in Lugo, yesterday at 00.30am, was fishing when, for unknown reasons, it began to sink.

Apparently, the 13 people on board have been able to take to the lifeboats and are waiting to be rescued. At 9.08am this Friday morning (9 February), the Salvamento Marítimo maritime tescue boat Orion left the port of Pasaia and is already at the scene of the incident. The Civil Guard boat Río Sella has also arrived in the area to assist with the rescue work.

The Maria Reina Madre is a French-flagged vessel, built in 1987 and measures 25 metres in length.