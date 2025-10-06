First places on reduced-priced holidays for pensioners in Spain go on sale today

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:23 Share

The sale of trips within the government-funded Imserso programme of reduced-price holidays for pensioners in Spain starts today (Monday, 6 October).

This year, those who are eligible for the 2025-2026 season can book their getaways on one of two established dates, depending on the region where they live: 6 October for Asturias, Catalonia, Castilla La Mancha, Valencia, Ceuta, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, La Rioja, Navarre and the Basque Country; and 8 October for Andalucía, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Melilla and Murcia.

In addition, the 8th has been reserved for priority-accredited pensioners, while non-priority pensioners have Thursday, 9 October.

A total of 879,213 places are available within the 2025-2026 campaign, divided into three main blocks: 440,284 for the mainland coast, 228,142 for the island coast and 210,787 for short breaks and European destinations.

Bookings will be managed by the Ávoris and Mundiplan websites, as well as by some 8,000 authorised agencies throughout Spain.

Equal opportunities

Although two different dates have been set, no regions will have advantage over others. According to Imserso, each region has a quota of reserved places, determined by the number of residents over the age of 65 in each province, according to official statistics.

The new feature this year is the flat rate of 50 euros for people whose income is lower than that of non-contributory pensions. There are 7,447 spots reserved for them. Also for the first time, pensioners will be able to bring a pet, as long as it weighs fewer than 10 kilos with the carrier. The quota for this option is 2% for coastal destinations.

In order to be eligible for these trips, it is necessary to have received an accreditation letter. This year, 2,811,632 letters have been sent to the 4,387,854 people who are eligible to travel. The letter includes the application date.