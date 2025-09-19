Spain's King Felipe VI defends Palestinian state and denounces 'brutal and unacceptable suffering' in Gaza

During his visit to Egypt, just after the offensive that Israel launched on 16 September to take Gaza City, Spain's King Felipe VI delivered a message of peace. The Spanish monarch defended the two-state solution, in line with the vast majority of UN countries. He advocated the creation of a "viable Palestinian state" that would unite the territories of the Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem and that would "live in peace and security with Israel". Aware of how "far away" a solution to this conflict, which has already claimed more than 65,000 Gazan victims, is now, the head of state said that "we must not lose heart in our efforts".

The images of famine, of a Gaza devastated by bombardment and of thousands of people forced into exile to nowhere have sent shockwaves around the world. Felipe VI thanked Abdelfatá al Sisi - the President of Egypt - for his role as mediator both in putting an end to the invasion and in getting Hamas to release the Israeli hostages (some 20 are still alive). "Our countries never tire of denouncing the brutal and unacceptable suffering of hundreds of thousands of people," the King said. At least 500,000 citizens remain in Gaza City, as the IDF deploys ground troops, demolishes buildings and intensifies bombing.

Al Sisi praised Spain's defence of Palestinian rights

The King insisted on dialogue as the way to resolve conflicts. He gave as an example the cordiality that exists between Spain and Egypt. "It is the fruit of a well-developed relationship: of an impulse for political dialogue at all levels," he stated. "In times like these in the world, with serious conflicts and with so many challenges and open fronts, the dynamics of sincere dialogue and loyal cooperation take on a very special significance. The international community must persist in them, in seeking them out and making them last, because they are a beacon in dark times," he added. Felipe VI said that the long friendship between Egypt and Spain "is marked by a spontaneous harmony, visible in many daily gestures, and a feeling of fascination between our people".

The King and Queen were received at the Heliopolis Palace by Al Sisi and the first lady - Entissar Amer al Sisi. Before lunch, the Egyptian president praised Spain's "honourable and firm" positions in defence of the "legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their own state" and in support of the Middle East peace process. He also recognised that Spain is well aware of the "direct threat" posed by the Israeli military invasion of Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe on the two-state solution.

Since the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023 that killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered the invasion of Gaza, Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, has spearheaded mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas. Its political ties with Tel Aviv, however, have deteriorated with the escalation of the Israeli offensive and its handling of negotiations. Egyptian officials have become increasingly critical and frustrated with the stance taken by Netanyahu's government.

A future without Hamas

During his visit to Egypt, which will last until today (Friday), Felipe VI will attend a forum between business owners from the two countries to strengthen economic relations in areas such as energy and transport. The King has been accompanied by executives from companies such as Talgo, Técnicas Reunidas and Acciona. Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares is also in the Spanish delegation. During a press conference in Cairo, he defended peace, international law and human rights as the way to achieve stability and also to "save the honour and dignity of Europe". He urged other countries of the Old Continent to become more involved in the search for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza.

According to the Spanish delegation, in addition to recognising the Palestinian state, the international community should support the Palestinian national authority (PNA) in forming a future government. However, Manuel Albares stated that Hamas - "a terrorist organisation that does not want peace" - should have "no role" in the future of Palestine.