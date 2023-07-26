Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Father dies after trying to save his three-year-old son in a swimming pool in Mallorca

Father dies after trying to save his three-year-old son in a swimming pool in Mallorca

The little boy is still in a very serious condition, admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Spain's Balearic Islands

Europa Press

Mallorca

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 13:33

Compartir

A 37-year-old man, of foreiggn origin and resident in Mallorca, who got into difficulties in a communal swimming pool in Santa Ponça has died. His son, aged three, also a drowning victim, is still in a very serious condition and admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at Son Espases hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 2.15pm in a community swimming pool located in Calle Ramón de Moncada, where a resident spotted the victims floating face down in the pool.

After being alerted by callers, the medical emergency coordination centre identified the two patients as being in cardiopulmonary arrest and gave resuscitation manoeuvre instructions by telephone.

Two advanced life support ambulances and one basic life support ambulance were also deployed to the scene.

According to sources close to the incident, the parent died before arriving at hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Reaction to Vélez-Málaga's nighttime water cuts 'more positive than expected'
  2. 2 Puerto Banús traders to appeal to Spain's Supreme Court over long-running terrace dispute
  3. 3 These are the airports in Spain that suffer the most flight delays, according to latest research
  4. 4 Water cuts extended to seven Axarquía municipalities and Casabermeja in Malaga province
  5. 5 Two men arrested after 15,000-euro gunpoint robbery at pharmacy in Estepona
  6. 6 Hotel occupancy in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol dips slightly as prices rise
  7. 7 Health alert for presence of high levels of pesticides in watermelons from Morocco
  8. 8 Mystery as the unusual bird egg that was incubated at Torremolinos town hall has finally hatched
  9. 9 Antonio Banderas to direct Gypsy, the next musical to be staged at his Malaga theatre
  10. 10 International people trafficking network with a branch in Malaga is busted

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad