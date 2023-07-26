Father dies after trying to save his three-year-old son in a swimming pool in Mallorca The little boy is still in a very serious condition, admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Spain's Balearic Islands

A 37-year-old man, of foreiggn origin and resident in Mallorca, who got into difficulties in a communal swimming pool in Santa Ponça has died. His son, aged three, also a drowning victim, is still in a very serious condition and admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) at Son Espases hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 2.15pm in a community swimming pool located in Calle Ramón de Moncada, where a resident spotted the victims floating face down in the pool.

After being alerted by callers, the medical emergency coordination centre identified the two patients as being in cardiopulmonary arrest and gave resuscitation manoeuvre instructions by telephone.

Two advanced life support ambulances and one basic life support ambulance were also deployed to the scene.

According to sources close to the incident, the parent died before arriving at hospital.