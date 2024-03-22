Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The emergency services rushed to the scene in Salburua. Igor Aizpuru
Father of 11-month-old child who fell from a fifth floor window in Spain arrested
David González

Vitoria

Friday, 22 March 2024, 08:58

An 11-month-old child reportedly fell from a fifth floor window in the Salburua neighbourhood of the Spanish city of Vitoria on Thursday afternoon. The child was rushed to the Txagorritxu hospital "alive", according to the Department of Security. According to sources, the father of the child has been arrested by the Local Police, who have taken him to the Aguirrelanda police station for questioning.

A passer-by found the child lying on the pavement. He alerted the emergency services and, within minutes, teams from the Vitoria Local Police and ambulance service rushed to the scene in Avenida 8 de Marzo. There they assisted the child, who was still alive but bleeding from the ears.

Police sources said that the child appeared to have fallen "from a fifth floor window" adding that the investigation "is currently focused on the father" of the child. They are trying to clarify whether the child fell by accident or whether other circumstances were involved. The father, aged 20, was in the flat but the 18-year-old mother seems to have arrived at the scene later. She had to be attended to by a medical team, who took her to a health centre for treatment.

