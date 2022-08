Extra pipeline link to pump Algerian gas via Spain to Europe could cut out France The plans to reorganise how gas will be moved around are ongoing, with Spain looking at alternative options

Plans to reorganise the movement of gas around Europe and break dependency of some countries on Russian supplies continue to involve Spain.

A pipeline needs to be built across the Pyrenees so Algerian gas can be sent via Spain to France - the so-called Midcat. The existing two links are at full capacity. France has said it would take too long to build Midcat for the current crisis and this week Spain said that if France does not want it, it will look to connect to Italy instead.