Jihadist accused of murdering three farmers in Spain arrested in France The suspect, naturalised Moroccan national Allal El Mourabit, is a dangerous radicalised truck driver who killed his victims in Navarra and Lleida in 2023 and 2024

The French authorities - in collaboration with the Guardia Civil, the National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalonia police force) - have arrested Allal El Mourabit, a jihadist convicted of glorifying terrorism who, while serving his sentence, escaped by removing his electronic tag. Later, between 2023 and 2024, he murdered three farmers in Navarra and Lleida with a machete.

El Mourabit, a truck driver of Moroccan origin but naturalised Spanish citizen, who was arrested in 2016 for his jihadist militancy, is accused of killing two people in November and December 2023 in Tudela and Ribaforada (Navarra), and another one in January 2024 in Lleida. In all cases, the arrested man violently attacked the victims by surprise, also stealing their vehicle in the last two cases.

El Mourabit, who was based in Vitoria but had been in and out of prison for several years for minor offences linked to his radical militancy, escaped on 27 September 2023 when he disconnected his telematic monitoring bracelet.

Almost from the outset, given the common modus operandi, the three Spanish police forces coordinated their efforts upon realising that they were looking for the same perpetrator of the three murders. According to the ministry of the interior on Wednesday, the "meticulous forensic work carried out at the various crime scenes" made it possible to obtain a genetic profile that confirmed beyond any doubt that the individual now in custody was behind all three murders.

On the dates when the Spanish-Moroccan killed the three farmers, according to the Guardia Civil, the fugitive moved on foot through rural areas and spent the night in the open or in abandoned places, and killed his victims only to steal their vehicles. After his last murder, committed in Lleida on 5 January 2024, the investigations revealed that he fled the same evening via Andorra to France.

"The reconstructive work of his possible movements in Spain, as well as the meticulous analysis of all the rural areas where he spent the night, made it possible to obtain an image of the perpetrator and his subsequent identification," explained the ministry of the interior.

Once the perpetrator of the crime had been identified, a request was made to the examining magistrate's court to issue a European warrant for his arrest, given the high probability that he was in France. At the same time, urgent cooperation was requested from the neighbouring country to locate this person, which was achieved on 25 March, and he was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

The investigation is being kept confidential and is being conducted by the court of Tudela (Navarra).