Experts warn of 'growing risk' of bird flu pandemic in Spain

The Gripexpert committee on influenza in Spain has warned that Spain must prepare for the "growing risk" of a bird flu pandemic. According to the organisation, active surveillance and anticipation are "key" in this respect.

During its last meeting, the group also called for a national preventive strategy, including a vaccine stock plan and isolation protocols in case of human outbreaks. "Countries such as Canada and Finland have already started down this path and Spain cannot lag behind," Gripexpert said.

Additionally, Gripexpert has reviewed the current flu season. Although in regions such as Castilla y León and Madrid the incidence has been relatively low and without a significant institutional overload, Catalonia has recorded a season with "particularly high" peaks and "a strong impact on emergency departments, confirming the variability flu epidemiology can have between different regions".

In this regard, Gripexpert has highlighted that vaccination coverage "is still insufficient". "In the over-65s, the targets set by the World Health Organization (66.96%) are almost met, but in key groups such as pregnant women (55.26%) and health professionals (41.89%) the levels are below what is recommended," the committee said.

It is believed that joint vaccination with Covid-19 has generated "a certain amount of rejection", which "has also affected overall coverage". Experts are in favour of implementing incentives and facilitating access, proposing measures such as extending opening hours or vaccination without prior appointment.

In addition, Gripexpert highlighted the need to involve scientific societies, professional associations and educational centres to promote vaccination on multiple fronts, including childhood vaccination.

Improved vaccines

Another recommendation was the use of vaccines with increased immunogenicity in people over 60 years of age, especially those with chronic pathologies. These vaccines, already recommended in countries such as the UK, Germany and Canada, "improve protection and help reduce hospitalisations, relieving pressure on the health system".

Although they are already implemented in some Spanish regions, the committee advocates extending their use "in a more homogeneous way". However, Gripexpert said that vaccination with the standard vaccine is still essential if the improved ones are not available.

Finally, the committee insisted on the need for a "coordinated and agile" national model for the purchase and distribution of vaccines, promoting multi-annual framework agreements that guarantee early and equitable access throughout the country. "Pandemic preparedness cannot wait," it stated.

The committee has urged Spain's Ministry of Health to speed up the approval of the new national pandemic plan, which is already under development. In conclusion, according to Gripexpert, "awareness, both among the population and health professionals, will be key to successfully facing the challenges ahead".