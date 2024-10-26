Europe's highest chapel is located in a skyscraper in Spain and this is where you can find it

The highest chapel in Europe can be found in Spain and and is located more than 100 metres up in the air.

Jordi Martínez Madrid Saturday, 26 October 2024, 21:33

It's a dark night over Madrid. You can barely make out the silhouette of the towers that, during the day, welcome you to the north of Castellana. Five huge concrete and glass blocks in virtual darkness, with nothing particularly unusual about them. Suddenly, an intense green light comes on in one of them. It is in fact the highest chapel in Europe, located at a height of more than 100 metres in the 230-metre, 57-storey Torre Emperador Castellana.

But who decided to locate it there? Located at number 259D on Paseo de la Castellana, this small religious centre measuring just 75 square metres was consecrated on 3 February 2010 by Cardinal Archbishop Antonio María Rouco Varela. It is a modest space, designed for prayer and reflection, with a capacity for 25 people. The furnishings are simple, consisting of a few benches, an altar, a couple of kneelers, the tabernacle, and representations of Our Lady and Christ.

Access to the chapel and religious ceremonies is exclusively for users and employees of the Torre Emperador Castellana. Masses are held at 8am three days a week. Apart from the Eucharist, no other religious celebrations, such as weddings or baptisms, are held. However, masses have been dedicated to the memory of deceased persons at the request of the tower's workers.

They had to ask Aena for permission

Undoubtedly, one of the most characteristic aspects of the chapel is its green light which is visible from the outside. Manuel Sánchez, parish priest of María Inmaculada and head of the chaplaincy, had to request special permission from airport operator Aena in order to install it.

It is not the only chapel located in a corporate environment. Both Telefónica's headquarters in Las Tablas and the Banco Santander offices have oratories where their employees can pray.