Eric Clapton to play two gigs in Spain after more than 20 years since last time

English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Eric Clapton will perform in Madrid and Barcelona in May 2026. These are his first concerns in Spain after more than 20 years, as Live Nation announced on Saturday.

The concerts are scheduled for 7 May (Movistar Arena in Madrid) and 10 May (Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona). Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 22 October.

Clapton is one of the most influential figures in the history of rock and blues. During his six-decade career, he has performed with The Yardbirds and Cream and built a solid solo career.

The British artist's 2026 setlist includes some of his greatest hits: Layla, Tears in Heaven and Wonderful Tonight, along with versions of blues classics that have marked his style and his characteristic sound. He will be accompanied by his band, comprising internationally renowned musicians.

Clapton's concerts in Spain are part of a limited series of European concerts in cities such as London, Paris and Berlin. According to Live Nation, this is one of the last chances to see the living rock legend live, as Clapton has been talking about his retirement for a while now.

Throughout his career, Clapton has received numerous awards, including 18 Grammy Awards. He is the only artist to have been inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His influence has transcended generations, cementing him as an undisputed legend in the history of modern music.