Elderly man dies in sex shop in Spain

Despite the emergency services rushing to the scene, the 83-year-old customer reportedly died of natural causes

L.N.

León

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:52

An 83-year-old man died in a sex shop in León on Tuesday, 4 November.

It was the manager of the sex shop, located on Calle de Santo Tirso, who found the deceased. He became suspicious when the elderly man didn't come out of the booth, where he was watching a film, for a long time and he decided to check in on him.

The emergency services received a call requesting assistance at 1.44pm. The Local Police, National Police and a medical team were mobilised to the scene, but the man had already died by the time they arrived. His death has been attributed to natural causes.

