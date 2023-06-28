EasyJet puts thousands of bargain flights up for grabs for spring 2024 The British company is offering 100,000 additional flights up until 2 June 2024 with prices from 23.99 euros one-way, and the airline is also extending the validity of any vouchers issued during the coronavirus pandemic

EasyJet has put its spring 2024 schedule on sale meaning 100,000 flights between 24 March and 2 June 2024 including Easter, are now available to book. Of these, more than 60,000 flights to and from the UK are now on sale and customers can get a great deal by booking early at easyJet.com or via the mobile app, with seats available from 23.99 euros.

With more flights to choose from, the airline is also now extending the validity of any vouchers issued during the coronavirus pandemic. Any customers who opted to receive a voucher during the worldwide heath crisis and are yet to redeem it will now have their voucher validity automatically extended from 31 July 2023 to 31 January 2024.

The operation will be carried out over the coming weeks and customers will be notified directly once their voucher has been extended. Vouchers can be used to book flights to any easyJet destination.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “With our schedule now available to book up until 2 June 2024, our customers can choose from an unrivalled range of nearly 1,000 routes to more than 150 airports in 35 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.”