Driving distractions: mobile phones are main culprit in fatal accidents in Spain

Canal Motor Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:07 Share

Distractions are the most common factor in traffic accidents, present in 30% of fatal accidents (406 cases) that occurred in 2024, according to Spain's traffic authority (DGT). During the campaign from 7 to 13 October 2024, 48.2% of traffic police reports concerned the use of mobile phones at the wheel, compared to 2023 when this factor was present in 10% fewer complaint. This makes the use of mobile phones the main reason why drivers get sanctioned.

According to provincial DGT director in Madrid Cristóbal Cremades, "distractions are the most common concurrent factor in road accidents, with 13,164 cases, representing 18% of the total. In the case of fatal accidents, distraction is also the most frequent factor, with 406 cases (30%), so it is essential to warn of the risks involved in distracted or inattentive driving".

According to data from Esra-2023 survey, Spanish drivers have little regard for the risks of using mobile phones. The study shows that 22.2% of Spanish drivers admitted making phone calls without using a hands-free system, compared to 58.6% who used one. Furthermore, 24.7% of drivers admitted reading text messages and checking social media while driving.

In addition, the 2023 case study report of the European road safety observatory (ERSO) presents the results from various recent studies based on direct observation of drivers (naturalistic driving) to highlight the impacts of distractions caused by electronic devices.

The report states that large-scale research on daily driver behaviour in naturalistic contexts indicates that drivers are engaged in other activities approximately half of the time they are driving. Mobile phone use at the wheel is one of the most common causes of driver distraction.

According to the study, 48% of drivers on European roads admit using a mobile phone with a hands-free system while driving; 29% admit doing it without a hands-free device; 24% read text messages or check social media.

The DGT considers the use of mobile phones at the wheel without a hands-free device to be one of the most serious offences, resulting in a fine of 200 euros and the loss of six points from the driving licence. Tampering with the device or using headphones is also punishable by a fine of 200 euros and the loss of three points.