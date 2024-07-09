Discover the water park in Spain that has been judged 'best in the world' for the tenth year running

Rocío Jiménez Tenerife Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 09:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

For the tenth consecutive year Siam Park has been named Best Water Park in the world at the Traveler's Choice Awards. The complex, the largest in Europe, was chosen for the quality and upkeep of the park, the spectacular attractions and the abundant vegetation, among other things, features that have earned it other industry awards such as 12 gongs in the European Star Awards and 3 at the Park World Excellence Awards - two of the most prestigious awards.

Located in Adeje, in the south of the island of Tenerife , this Thai-inspired park has welcomed almost 14 million visitors since it opened in 2008 and offers new experiences every season.

Image of the Saifa attraction. Siam Park

A park designed for everyone

Siam Park is configured in three zones: relax, family and adrenaline. Designed to disconnect and, of course, relax is the first of these. Here one can find wonders such as the Mai Thai River, a one-kilometre tropical river that allows you to admire the exotic views of the park; Siam Beach, a natural sandy beach for sunbathing or a refreshing swim in the wave pool; the Floating Market, a space that transports visitors to a typical Thai village where they can buy snacks, sunscreen or souvenirs, and a sea lion pool. In addition, this area offers three types of private cabins - cottage (4 persons), house (6 persons) and villa (8 persons) - equipped with all kinds of amenities. This option also includes Fast Pass and all-inclusive restaurant service. Ideal for couples is the Champagne Club VIP, an area with Balinese beds where for 370 euros (two people) you have all-inclusive service, a bottle of champagne, lockers, towels, armchairs with tables and fast pass.

Image of the Siam Beach. Siam Park

The family area has a wide variety of attractions such as Naga Racer, slides to organise races; Sawasdee, the adapted version for the little ones of the previous one; Jungle Snakes, four PIPEline water tube slides with single and double floats; The Lost City, a playground made up of multiple towers, bridges, nets, waterfalls and up to fifteen slides and what is the only baby pool in the Canary Islands; The Wave Palace, a wave pool of more than 13,500 square metres featuring the world's largest man-made wave - three metres high -; The Giant, two CannonBOWL water funnel slides; Coco Beach, a 1,000 square metre wave pool designed for children that includes its own sandy beach shipped from Africa; and Bodhi Trail, a children's climbing trail.

The third area, for all those who like thrills, is Adrenalina. Here one can find: Tower of Power, a 28-metre-high slide where you can reach a speed of 80 km/h whose ride ends with you seeing a giant aquarium with manta rays and a shark; Vulcano, a slide down which you descend in absolute darkness in four-person floats and drop into the volcano where a laser light show takes place; Kinnaree, a 200-metre hybrid water slide; Mekong Rapids and Patong Rapids, with their giant tyres; Dragon, a totally vertical funnel slide designed for fun lovers in company offering a unique experience in Europe with four-person floats; Singha, a high-speed water roller coaster; and Saifa, the newest attraction, a slide powered by RocketBLAST technology - the latest on the market - with two lanes facing each other, 82 metres high and a 306-metre ride.

The site also has several restaurants where you can stop for a refreshment break, paid parking (seven euros), several shops, changing rooms and showers and an amphitheatre where company events, musicals or private parties can be held.

And for those who want more, there is Siam Night. During the months of July and August, this popular option is back, allowing you to enjoy the park from 8pm to midnight from Tuesday to Saturday. Those who wish can dance on the beach area to the music of the resident DJ, ride on the attractions that include light, smoke and laser effects and have a drink in the restaurant area under the warmth of the Canarian nights. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission prices range from 45 euros for adults and from 32 euros for children.