Discount on fuel prices in Spain will start to be applied from this Friday, and this is how it will work The government says measures will be taken to prevent filling stations putting their prices up before the new measure comes into effect

The 20 céntimo discount on a litre of fuel will start being applied this Friday, 1 April, says the Spanish government, because it is not necessary to wait until the decree receives formal ratification in Parliament. It will be applied at the moment of payment, and the Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, says the receipt should show the price paid by the consumer and itemise the discount. In other words, it should specify how much of the discount has been paid by the State (15 céntimos per litre) and how much by the oil companies (five céntimos per litre).

Ribera also said that measures are being put into effect to prevent filling stations putting their prices up before Friday and then applying the discount. There will be a mechanism through which they must officially communicate any price rise, and the authorities “will ensure compliance”.

The discount, which has been welcomed by individuals and businesses alike, is part of a Shock Plan to alleviate the impact on prices resulting from the war in Ukraine. Together with other measures to help the haulage sector, it was enough to persuade the majority of those taking part in the strike which began three weeks ago to return to work on Monday.