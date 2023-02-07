Spain's DGT and Guardia Civil warn of new ‘unpaid fine’ phishing email scam The fraudulent email contains a link that directs you to a webpage which automatically downloads a file to your computer, and it has the potential to extract personal data and bank details if opened

The General-Directorate of Traffic (DGT) roads authority in Spain is warning of a new internet scam targeting people's bank accounts. Victims receive an email warning them they have an unpaid traffic fine. When opened, the email asks the user to fill out a form and send it to an alternative email address. However, a link that accompanies the email redirects the user to a URL that automatically downloads a file, which, if opened, can infect your computer with a virus. The ZIP file appears as a standard invoice document but is a file that, when activated, can extract personal information and bank details from your device.

This Trojan-type malware allows cybercriminals to perform actions such as manipulating screens, recording keystrokes, and obtaining addresses from the victim's browser.

What to do if you receive an email

The Internet User Security Office in Spain explains that, if you have received a fraudulent email, first of all, do not reply to the email under any circumstances.

If you have clicked on the 'Download Invoice' option and downloaded the file, but have not executed it, delete the downloaded file and mark the received mail as spam.

Otherwise, if you have run the downloaded file, isolate the device from the network you are connected to so that the possible infection does not spread to other devices. Perform a full scan with your antivirus software and remove any viruses or malware. If in doubt, consider doing a factory reset of your device to ensure a complete wipe (it is advisable to back up any information you want to keep before doing this).

The department also suggests taking screenshots and saving emails and communications related to the matter as evidence in case you need to file a complaint with the authorities.

If you have been affected by the scam, the DGT also offers the public telephone hotline number, 060.