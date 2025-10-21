Man suspected of starting wildfire that devastated 3,200 hectares in Spain this summer arrested

Europa Press Orense Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 16:06 Share

The Guardia Civil have arrested a 33-year-old resident of Carballeda de Avia on suspicion that he started the forest fire that devastated 3,200 hectares in Orense this past August in northwestern Spain.

According to the police, the fire started at 4.28pm on 15 August, in the parish of Vilar de Condes. It affected the municipalities of Carballeda de Avia, Ribadavia, Melón and Orense, with a perimeter of over 43 kilometres.

Within the framework of operation 'Covelo', the investigators carried out a technical report which ruled out natural causes and implied human responsibility.

The fire put the lives of people "at serious risk", with many having to evacuate. Inhabited areas were confined and the flames caused damage to different buildings, including four houses.

In addition, human, land and air resources from different regions and the central government were necessary to fight the flames. The devastating fires in Galicia this summer, especially in the province of Orense, required investigations carried out by multidisciplinary teams.