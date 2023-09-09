'Devastated' King Felipe of Spain sends 'heartfelt condolences' to Morocco following deadly earthquake

A.P. Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The acting Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has sent a message of support to Morocco after the earthquake that rocked the country during Friday night, which affected Marrakech and Agadir to a greater extent.

In the message published on social media networks, the Spanish leader expresses "all my solidarity and support in the face of the terrible earthquake registered early this morning. Spain is with the victims of this tragedy and their familiesv.

Other national and international political figures have also taken to their social media profiles to send messages of solidarity to the Moroccan people.

Toda mi solidaridad y apoyo al pueblo de Marruecos ante el terrible terremoto registrado esta madrugada.



España está con las víctimas de esta tragedia y sus familias. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 9, 2023

The Royal Household in Spain has issued a communiqué in which King Felipe VI addresses the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, whom he refers to as "dear brother", and in which he confessed to feeling "devastated to receive the news". Felipe VI sends him "on my behalf, on behalf of the government and on behalf of the Spanish people, our deepest feelings of sorrow for the terrible consequences of this disaster, as well as our heartfelt condolences".

Mensaje de Su Majestad el Rey a Su Majestad el Rey de Marruecos. pic.twitter.com/qwMtzpZgVg — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) September 9, 2023

"The Queen joins me in expressing our most sincere solidarity with the beloved Moroccan people and our support, appreciation and closeness to the families of the victims in these moments of mourning and uncertainty, along with our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery for all the injured. With great affection and my brotherly embrace," said the Spanish monarch.

Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has shared a message in both Spanish and Arabic which read: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones in this terrible earthquake. All our solidarity with Morocco and its people".

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the opposition, has sent his "condolences to the families of the deceased and my wishes for the recovery of the injured".

Pope Francis also expressed his "sorrow" for the "tragedy" and conveyed his "profound solidarity" to the country. "Pope Francis, having learned with sorrow of the earthquake that has violently shaken Morocco, expresses his communion in prayer in the face of this natural catastrophe," read the telegram of condolences for the victims sent to the Moroccan authorities on Saturday.

The message, written in French by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, expressed the Pontiff's "sadness" and "pain" and his support for those "who have been touched in the flesh and in the heart by this tragedy". The message also stressed that Francis "prays for the repose of the dead, for the healing of the wounded and for the consolation of those who mourn the loss of their loved ones and their homes".

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has addressed the Moroccan people to show her support, in this case in French. Von der Leyen said she was "wholeheartedly with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives last night. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, with the injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery and with the rescue workers who are doing an admirable job".

The United Nations has already confirmed its readiness to assist the Moroccan government in "its efforts to help the affected population", UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.