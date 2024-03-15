Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pere Aragonès. AFP
Decision to call Catalan elections impacts 2024 budget approval nationally in Spain
Decision to call Catalan elections impacts 2024 budget approval nationally in Spain

Ministers realise that negotiations of spending plans will be difficult as a result of the upcoming vote on 12 May

SUR

Barcelona / Madrid

Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:53

The president of the Catalan government - the Generalitat - announced on Wednesday this week early elections will be called in the region on 12 May. It follows the regional MPs' rejection of the Generalitat's 2024 budget the same day.

The president, Pere Aragonès, of left-wing separatist party ERC, had been hoping to survive until his term ended in February next year if he could get the delayed budget through the regional parliament. But in the end only the Catalan branch of the Socialist party backed him.

The dissolution of the Catalan parliament had an immediate impact on the national political scene in Madrid.

The ruling PSOE party took the decision not to push through its 2024 budget for Spain but instead renew last year's budget, as the law allows. Ministers realise that negotiations of spending plans will be difficult if Catalan elections are being contested. Its coalition partner, Sumar, has said it is not happy with the decision to cancel budget plans for this year.

