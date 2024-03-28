This is the deadline and how to apply for Spain's ministry of education grants

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 28 March 2024, 06:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's ministry of education has already opened the applications window so students can apply for a grant for academic year 2024-2025, be that for university or non-university studies, known as MEC Scholarships. But who can apply for them? And importantly: until when?

Deadlines

Applications must be submitted by 10 May at 3pm (Spanish mainland time). In September this year, applicants must log in again to confirm or change any academic details where required. Applicants will be kept informed of any developments via their given email address.

What if I still don't know what I'm going to study?

It doesn't matter. You can apply for a scholarship even if still unsure about your studies or even whether to continue with your studies.

How to apply

All done through the electronic office of the ministry of education (requires prior registration). The grant application can be accessed in two ways: using Cl@ve (an electronic key to access public administrative bodies) or digital certificate, or by using the same username and password for registration on the website.

Which studies are eligible?

Non-university: Baccalaureate; access and preparatory courses for entrance exams to vocational training and specific training courses providing entry to intermediate and higher level training programmes offered in public and private subsidised centres; intermediate and higher level vocational training; arts education at professional and higher levels; language education in the state-run official language schools, including distance learning; sports education; higher religious studies; basic level vocational training.

University studies: the university entrance course for over 25s (provided by public universities), and university studies for bachelor's and master's degrees. Also included are bachelor's and master's degree courses at university centres for the military and civil guard, as well as matching accreditation for prior learning to access or obtain a master's or bachelor's degree.

This call for applications does not include post-graduate or doctoral studies, specialised studies or university-specific degrees.

How much money can be awarded?

Non-university studies

Firstly, there are fixed amounts. If applicants meet all requirements (general, economic and academic), they can receive the following amounts:

- Fixed basic amount of 300 euros.

- Fixed amount linked to income, which remains at 1,700 euros (if you receive the income-linked grant, you are not entitled to the basic grant).

- Fixed amount linked to academic excellence, ranging from 50 to 125 euros depending on the applicant's record.

- 2,500 euros, for change of residence during the academic year.

Next are the variable amounts. Once the fixed-amount grants are allocated to all those who have applied and meet the requirements, the ministry of education distributes the remaining amount of the total budget. This is done by means of a mathematical distribution formula that takes into account the average grade achieved and per capita family income.

In any case, the variable amount will be from 60 euros as the minimum, if the grant is requested for any of the following: language studies at any of the official language schools, basic level vocational training, or university access studies for over 25s.

University studies

Fixed amounts:

- Enrolment grant (this will cover the amount of credits for which you are enrolling for the first time).

- For family income: 1,700 euros.

- For change of residence during the academic year: 2,500 euros.

- For academic excellence: between 50 and 125 euros.

The variable amount will depend, as with non-university studies, on the amount left over after distributing the fixed grants to all applicants meeting said requirements. In all cases the variable amount will be a minimum of 60 euros if the applicant registers for between 30 and 59 credits, or if he/she only undertakes the final project in a bachelor's or master's degree that is not another topic within their study plan, or if he/she is going for university access studies for the over 25s.

Additionally the Ministry is going to maintain for another academic year the 400 euros subsidy created last year to help families of all non-university students with specific educational support needs.

Requirements

To receive the ministry of education scholarship you must meet all requirements: general, financial and academic.

For applicants who are victims of gender-based violence or sexual violence, some requirements may vary. To find out more, please consult full details in the call for applications or contact the relevant department within the ministry.

Key new features

One of the big changes for the upcoming academic year is related to the income thresholds that will determine the level of financial aid to which the applicant is entitled. The ministry of education has decided to increase by 5% the family income thresholds that render applicants eligible to receive grants, study aids or subsidies for the next academic year. The increase in thresholds means that more students will fall under threshold 1 (more income support), more people will fall under threshold 2 (more residence grants) and more people will fall under threshold 3 (those previously deemed ineligible and will now have at least the enrolment grant).

There are also some new aspects related to the percentage of disability. Until now, only people with a disability of 33% or more could receive aid, but this percentage has been lowered to 25%.

On other news, the special measures regarding the academic requirements that already apply to victims of gender-based violence are now extended to underage victims of sexual violence. Finally, any expenses incurred from rental of the main residence are added to the list of exclusions from capital gains tax liability.