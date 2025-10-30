Dana victims' families call for 'truth and justice' amid cries of 'murderer' aimed at Valencia regional president Mazón

Álvaro Soto Madrid Thursday, 30 October 2025, 21:10 Share

Valencia and the whole of Spain mourned the victims of the 'dana', who lost their lives on 29 October 2024. The King and Queen of Spain as well as PM Pedro Sánchez met with the families of some of the 237 people who died in the floods in Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha (one person lost his life in Andalucía).

The tribute, held at the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias in Valencia, was marked not only by grief and sadness but also by the anger and indignation that the victims' families have been directing at president of the Generalitat (Valencian regional government) Carlos Mazón. "Murderer" and "cowardly rat" were some of the labels that were shouted at Mazón, who skipped the meeting held by the royal family and Sánchez with the families but attended the tribute. The grieving relatives once again demanded his resignation, "truth" and "justice".

"The water devastated the lives of those who left, but also of those of us who stayed behind," said Andrea Ferrari, who lost her mother, Eva María Canut, in Riba-Roja. "To speak of my mother is to speak of light and love in its purest form. She was the brightest person with a radiant energy that illuminated everything wherever she went. An incredible person, friend and, above all, mother. She was strong, joyful, brave, a dreamer, the most beautiful and perfect person in the whole world and all of us who were lucky enough to have her around knew it." Ferrari became a spokesperson for the families around her as she called for "respect and humanity".

When Mazón arrived at the event, several people wearing T-shirts that read 'They were avoidable deaths' started shouting and accusing him. They said that he was laughing at them by attending the tribute. People called for his resignation and promised that they would not stop demanding it. Several associations had expressed their objection to Mazón's attendance.

Before the 800 attendees, King Felipe VI conveyed the "affection of all of Spain" to the relatives and honoured the victims' memory. "Each name, each story, each person forms part of a memory that belongs to all of us and which we must to preserve," he stated in his speech.

Felipe VI said that he hoped his words could be "an embrace for those who lost so much". In the last year, he has been to some of the municipalities most affected by the tragedy: Chiva, Utiel, Alaquàs, Picanya, Torrent, Catarroja and El Palmar.

The names of the 229 victims in Valencia, seven in Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalucía were read during the memorial. People held up the photos of their loved ones and remembered their final moments. "If I had known that that conversation on the afternoon of 29 October was going to be the last, I would have told you so many things," Naiara Chuliá said, sending a message to her husband, Slim Regaieg, who died at the age of 47 on his way home from work. "I hope you all find a reason to go on. In my case, it's my children. They have lost their father, they can't lose their mother too," Naiara said.

Virginia Ortiz blamed the deaths "on those who omit their duty knowing that their inaction puts human lives at risk". She thanked the professionals and volunteers who searched for the victims in the days following the tragedy. "This land witnessed the nature of our society as citizens wanting to help without being asked. We are not alone and we have to be united," she stated.

Valencian singer María Bertomeu paid tribute to the victims with Mon Vetlatori - a song "about grief and love". King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia honoured the victims with a floral wreath. At the ceremony closure, the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez was performed by the RTVE orchestra and choir.