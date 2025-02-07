A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away, says Spanish university study

Doménico Chiappe Madrid Friday, 7 February 2025, 14:03 Compartir

A new study by the University of Barcelona has found that drinking wine could "significantly reduce the prospect of cardiovascular diseases in people in risk groups", even more than statins.

But for wine to have this "protective effect", the consumption of one glass a day should not be exceeded and should always be accompanied by a "Mediterranean dietary pattern".

Drinking more than that cancels out the benefits. However, apparently drinking less causes themto diminish. One glass decreases the risk by 50%, while half a glass does so by 38%.

According to the scientists behind the research, wine has led to fewer heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths. A glass of wine works better than statins (a popular cholesterol-lowering drug) in all older people living in Mediterranean countries, the study has stated. Women, however, should drink half as much as men.

The findings of the paper were based on a sample of 1,232 people at "high cardiovascular risk", whose results were traced for four to five years.

"This study confirms the importance of moderate wine consumption as part of a healthy eating pattern, such as the one provided by the Mediterranean Diet," said Ramón Estruch, lead author of the paper and doctor at the University of Barcelona and Hospital Clinic. "These results highlight a more significant protective effect of wine than that observed in previous studies, comparable even with some pharmacological treatments," he stated.

The methodology used an "innovative method for measuring wine consumption, based on the analysis of tartaric acid in urine", which gives "more accurate results than the usual questionnaires" usually given to participants.

The study was funded by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III and published in the European Heart Journal. It was also supported by the health research fund (HIF), the biomedical research centre (Ciber OBN) and the foundation for wine and nutrition research.