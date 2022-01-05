Omicron variant could slow growth in Spain's tourism sector warns Minister More than 3.3 million foreign tourists visited Spain in November 2021, an increase of 54 per cent compared to 2020

The Omicron coronavirus variant could adversely impact the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain, the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto, warned on 4 January.

In November 2021 the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain was equal to 72 per cent of the number who visited in November 2019.

“The uncertainty associated with the new wave could delay the return to pre-pandemic levels in international tourism. It will depend on how long the wave lasts,” Maroto said.

More than 3.3 million foreign tourists visited Spain in November 2021, an increase of 54 per cent compared to 2020. Some 28.2 million people visited Spain from January to November 2021.

France led the way with 5.3 million holidaymakers, followed by Germany with 4.7 million tourists and the UK with 3.9 million tourists.

In the first 11 months of 2021, 6.2 million people visited the Balearic Islands, 5.2 million went to Catalonia and 4.4 million people visited the Canary Islands.