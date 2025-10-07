Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
People being served at a post office in Valencia. EP
Politics

Correos restores full postal service between Spain and USA, making it one of the first in Europe

After adapting its technology systems and pricing, the post office operator has resumed the services suspended due to Donald Trump's tariff changes

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:07

Correos post offices in Spain are once again accepting all types of parcels and packages to be sent to the US. Just over a month ago, the postal operator temporarily suspended shipments of packages valued under 800 dollars due to changes in US customs rules under Donald Trump, which removed the exemption from tariffs for low-value shipments. On Thursday, 2 October, Correos announced the service would resume following a systems update.

Correos is one of the first European postal operators to restore delivery services to the US, both for private and business customers. This has been possible thanks to Correos adapting its tech and operational systems so that low-value parcels can be sent in compliance with the new customs obligations imposed by the US, which require payment of taxes at origin and increase the data required for each item.

The price now varies depending on the country of origin of the items and the value of the product, which has had a significant impact on international postal logistics and e-commerce flows.

The new regulations concern the collection of tariffs at origin, the recording and declaration of new data for each shipment and interaction with the various cross-border authorities involved in implementing the new shipment entry system in the US.

The novelty for business shipments is that companies will have to contact their sales representative in order to sign an addendum setting out the new conditions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  3. 3 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  4. 4 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  5. 5 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025
  7. 7 Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown
  8. 8 The rise and fall and rise again of Malaga's grape, raisin and wine industry
  9. 9 Four decades of change on the eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Moving to Spain? 7 questions that could save you money

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Correos restores full postal service between Spain and USA, making it one of the first in Europe

Correos restores full postal service between Spain and USA, making it one of the first in Europe