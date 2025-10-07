Correos restores full postal service between Spain and USA, making it one of the first in Europe

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:07 Share

Correos post offices in Spain are once again accepting all types of parcels and packages to be sent to the US. Just over a month ago, the postal operator temporarily suspended shipments of packages valued under 800 dollars due to changes in US customs rules under Donald Trump, which removed the exemption from tariffs for low-value shipments. On Thursday, 2 October, Correos announced the service would resume following a systems update.

Correos is one of the first European postal operators to restore delivery services to the US, both for private and business customers. This has been possible thanks to Correos adapting its tech and operational systems so that low-value parcels can be sent in compliance with the new customs obligations imposed by the US, which require payment of taxes at origin and increase the data required for each item.

The price now varies depending on the country of origin of the items and the value of the product, which has had a significant impact on international postal logistics and e-commerce flows.

The new regulations concern the collection of tariffs at origin, the recording and declaration of new data for each shipment and interaction with the various cross-border authorities involved in implementing the new shipment entry system in the US.

The novelty for business shipments is that companies will have to contact their sales representative in order to sign an addendum setting out the new conditions.