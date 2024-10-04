A simple trick with used coffee capsules that will help keep the mosquitoes at bay

SUR Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 16:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Although the calendar suggests that autumn has arrived, the high temperatures that continue to be recorded in many areas of Spain - Malaga and the Costa del Sol among them - mean that mosquitoes are still doing their thing, especially in more humid areas and at nightfall.

Citronella candles or electronic devices are some of the most commonly used remedies to ward off these annoying insects, whose bites can be very unpleasant. Many plants also work.

However, there are other homemade tricks that work just as well that you may not yet know about. One of them involves used coffee capsules. It's not a bad idea either as it gives them a second use.

To do this, all you have to do is gather together all the used capsules you have consumed at home. Simply remove the soft lid that covers the capsule and tip out the coffee grounds to leave them to dry in a warm place. Then place them in a heat-resistant container or put them back in the capsule itself, but only if it is made of aluminium or other fireproof material.

This is an important point since, in order to have the desired effect on the mozzies, you have to set fire to it. The resulting smoke acts as a natural barrier against those pesky mosquitoes.