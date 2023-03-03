Clocks spring forward to summer time this month In the Canary Islands, which are one hour behind mainland Spain, this time change will occur 60 minutes earlier

Spain's national weather agency Aemet has forecast that from 6 March temperatures will rise, especially in the Mediterranean area. However, officially, winter will not give way to spring until 20 March and this month will also see a time change to make the most of the daylight hours.

This year the time will be brought forward by sixty minutes on Sunday 26 March at 2am; in the Canary Islands, which are one hour behind mainland Spain, this time change will occur one hour earlier.

In recent years, the usefulness of the twice-yearly time changes has been questioned from various quarters, especially by the national commission for the rationalisation of spanish timetables, a non-profit organisation which was set up in 2003.