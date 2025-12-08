Christmas expected to generate almost half a million jobs in Spain: a 4.7% increase on 2024

C. P. S. Monday, 8 December 2025, 10:48 Share

The resilience of the economy and the labour market suggest increased consumer spending for households across Spain, thus pointing to a very positive Christmas season for employment. According to the annual analysis by Randstad on seasonal employment, 452,950 jobs will be created this year to meet rising demand during the period from anywhere between Black Friday to the January sales, a period that, among other things, accounts for a third of total retail sales for the whole year.

The estimated figure in this analysis represents a 4.7% increase on the previous year, when 432,609 employment contracts were signed. As in previous years, according to Randstad, the hospitality sector will generate the most contracts (174,190) and most growth, forecast to be up by 12.4% compared to the previous year when 154,965 contracts were signed. This seems logical considering the upcoming weeks of gatherings with family and friends to enjoy traditional lunches and dinners at this time of year.

"This Christmas season, the labour market is maintaining the dynamism of recent years, especially in hospitality as a result of the current boom in tourism that is attracting many domestic and international visitors to multiple regions at this time of year," says Andrés Menéndez, Randstad's general manager for temp employment.

"Such establishments are looking for experienced waiters who can adapt to peak workloads at short notice, as well as other job profiles focused on customer service and with sound commercial skills," say the experts.

Logistics

Growth in the aforementioned sector contrasts with the expected 6.8% drop in transport and logistics, despite these being the sectors that benefit the most from the festive season. Specifically, around 160,000 new hires are expected. Finally, the retail sector will create 119,000 hires during this season, 12.1% more than in 2024 (106,390).

In any case, Randstad's analysts point out that companies in the sector will need to strengthen their teams to cope with the increase in consumption, "especially with job profiles such as packers, forklift operators, warehouse workers and drivers, among others". The report also points to an increased demand for professionals specialising in customer service - both online and over the phone - who are proficient in the technological tools necessary to perform this function.

Finally, the retail sector will strengthen its workforce with sales assistants, merchandisers and other sales profiles, where personalised customer service and strong communication skills are particularly valued. In both the logistics and retail sectors, companies are placing increasing importance on recruiting candidates with digital skills and familiarity with online platforms, a requirement that has become more important with the expansion of e-commerce.

"In terms of sector share, transport and logistics account for 35.3% of total vacancies, hospitality for 38.4% and retail for just over 26.3%."

Breakdown by region

All regions in Spain will see an increase in hiring compared to last year. Extremadura and Navarre stand out for their strong performance, with growth of 7.5% and 6.9% respectively. The Canary Islands (6.4%), Aragon (6.3%), Andalucía (6%) and Cantabria (6%), among others, will also register above-average growth. Conversely, the most modest, below-average increases in hiring will be in Castile-La Mancha (2.2%), Catalonia (2.5%) and the Basque Country (2.6%).

In Randstad's hiring analysis forecast for this year, Andalucía remains the Spanish region with the highest volume, reaching 78,100 hires (up 6% compared to the previous year), followed by Catalonia with 69,670 (+2.5%). The region of Madrid increased recruitment by 5% and is approaching the levels of Catalonia and, according to Randstad's forecasts, will fill almost 69,000 vacancies this Christmas season. The regions with the lowest volumes in recruitment are forecast to be La Rioja (2,620), Cantabria (5,570), Navarre (6,040) and Asturias (7,660).