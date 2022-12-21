Watch live as Spain's Christmas lottery draw gets under way Millions around the country watch to see how 2.52 billion euros are shared among thousands of ticket-holders. So far 04074 has won the second prize and 62391 and 43696 have fifth prizes

Spain's Christmas lottery got under way at 9 o'clock this Thursday morning when the huge drums full of balls started turning in front of an expectant audience in Madrid's Teatro Real.

After two years with Covid restrictions this year all 416 seats in the theatre were expected to be filled, to witness how the draw distributes the 2.52 billion euros in prize money up for grabs.