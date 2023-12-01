Checks on some Covid payouts to 'autónomos' The government wants to make sure that the correct paperwork was provided giving evidence that the payment was justified

The government has started checking on the money paid out to some 100,000 to 150,000 self-employed during the Covid pandemic when they were unable to work. It wants to make sure that the correct paperwork was provided giving evidence that the payment was justified, explaining that due to the emergency situation at the time, granting the right to the payments was only "provisional".

Madrid says it has found "a small percentage of benefits" received that will need to be looked at again and the autónomo worker asked to provide more justification.