The ancient castle on the plains of La Mancha in Toledo province. SUR
Castle in Spain up for grabs with a cool 3.6-million-euro asking price
After as many as eight previous attempts to get it off its books, the Spanish government hopes to sell the fortress that was first built at the end of the eleventh century

SUR in English

Toledo

Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:17

The government is to try again to sell off an ancient castle on the plains of La Mancha in Toledo province.

Until recently a Guardia Civil police facility, some 7.5m euros was spent preparing it to be a museum and archives for the force. But that idea was abandoned and after as many as eight previous attempts to get it off its books, ministers hope to get 3.6m euros for the fortress that was first built at the end of the eleventh century.

